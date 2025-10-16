I always love discovering new things at farmers markets and yesterday for lunch I tried Gina's Tamales.

I love that it's farmers market season again. While we do have a few in Southwest Florida that are year-round, I feel like once fall hits they really amp up. Not only are there more of them, but the amount of vendors that go really increase. I love just going and walking around and seeing what different businesses have to offer. And the variety at the Lakes Park Farmers Market in Fort Myers is incredible.

From The Market: Gina's Tamales

While they say you should never go grocery shopping hungry, I think when it comes to a farmers market being hungry is key. You want to be able to enjoy all there is to offer. I was really impressed with the variety at Lakes Park. There was pizza, Cuban food, Polish food, breads and sweets, acai bowls and more. Mexican food is my all-time favorite, so I decided to try Gina's Tamales and I'm so glad I did. Gina's offers 100% authentic Oaxacan food. You can get tacos, quesadillas, burritos, her famous tamales and more.

I went in with the idea I wanted tacos and saw Gina behind the grill making them and they looked amazing. There was beef, chorizo and al pastor, plus quesabirria to choose from. I went with the quesabirria, something I've never had before. It's a cross between a taco and a quesadilla and absolutely delicious. The meat was so tender and flavorful, the cheese was melty and delicious and the pico de gallo and cilantro & onions was so fresh.

Marija/BBGI Quesabirria Tacos

Another thing I like to try everywhere I go is the Mexican street corn. This dish from Gina's I already can't wait to get again. Seriously some of the best I've ever had.

Marija/BBGI Mexican Street Corn