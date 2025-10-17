Listen to Win: Doja Cat in Tampa

ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
Doja Cat – Tour Ma Vie World Tour coming to Benchmark International Arena on November 13, 2026 Listen to B1039 to win tickets to the show! Material Terms:  How to…

Doja Cat - Tour Ma Vie World Tour coming to Benchmark International Arena on November 13, 2026

Listen to B1039 to win tickets to the show!

Material Terms:

 How to enter:  Listen To Win

  • Dates of contests: 10/20/25 - 10/24/25
  • How winner is being selected: Caller 18
  • When the winner is being selected: 6a-3p
  • How many times a person can enter: 1
  • Age of entrants: 18+
  • How many winners are being selected: 10
  • What the prize is: 2 tickets
  • What the prize value is: $179
  • Who is providing the prize: Live Nation
