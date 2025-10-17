Listen to Win: Doja Cat in Tampa
Doja Cat – Tour Ma Vie World Tour coming to Benchmark International Arena on November 13, 2026 Listen to B1039 to win tickets to the show! Material Terms: How to…
Doja Cat - Tour Ma Vie World Tour coming to Benchmark International Arena on November 13, 2026
Listen to B1039 to win tickets to the show!
Material Terms:
How to enter: Listen To Win
- Dates of contests: 10/20/25 - 10/24/25
- How winner is being selected: Caller 18
- When the winner is being selected: 6a-3p
- How many times a person can enter: 1
- Age of entrants: 18+
- How many winners are being selected: 10
- What the prize is: 2 tickets
- What the prize value is: $179
- Who is providing the prize: Live Nation