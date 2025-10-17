Sabrina Carpenter Welcomes 20 Fans to Los Angeles TV Set Experience Through Airbnb

Sabrina Carpenter will host 20 fans at a Los Angeles TV set on Nov. 18. The special event ties into her Short n' Sweet Tour through a new Airbnb partnership.

From Oct. 15-20, fans can sign up for this free three-hour event, Star in Short n' Sweet TV with Sabrina Carpenter. The set mirrors a 1970s studio filled with pieces from her tour.

"It's so surreal to invite you into my penthouse on Airbnb. The Short n' Sweet tour wouldn't exist without my fans, and it only feels right to end it together, in the place I've called home over these past two years," said Sabrina Carpenter in a statement, per Airbnb.

Selected guests start their day as crew members. They'll take instant photos before discovering unique set pieces — a heart-shaped toilet, a vintage clawfoot tub, and a stage fireplace straight from the tour.

Carolina Gonzalez and Evanie Frausto, Carpenter's beauty team, will work their magic on guests. Victoria's Secret provides silk robes and shimmering tights for the full star treatment.

Next, dance expert Jasmine "JB" Badie teaches a tour routine, with Carpenter herself taking the director's chair. The night ends with special mocktails shared among new friends.

Fresh off her GRAMMY win, Carpenter keeps building momentum. She serves as Redken's global face while partnering with luxury brands like Prada Beauty, Skims, and Versace.

This fan meet-up marks another addition to Airbnb's Originals series. Other stars like Megan Thee Stallion, Patrick Mahomes, and K-pop group Seventeen offer similar experiences, reports Entertainment Now.