Swedish producer and songwriter Max Martin has once again made history. As of Oct. 18, he has become the producer with the most No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, reaching 26 chart-toppers and solidifying his position as one of pop music's most influential figures.

His most recent success, the Taylor Swift song "The Fate of Ophelia," is the 28th No. 1 single he has written and a testament to his incredible career in a constantly changing business.

In 1999, Martin burst on the scene with Britney Spears' debut single, "...Baby One More Time," a pop classic that launched his prolific career, and a man quickly became known for being in the driver's seat for many hits from artists such as the Backstreet Boys, Katy Perry, and Swift, ultimately having writing credits on numerous #1 singles, including "So What," "California Gurls," and "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together."

Martin's method has progressed through the years, particularly moving away from his early Euro-dance and EDM-related production, lightly embracing hip-hop and trap sensibilities in music. Nevertheless, the element of melody has remained central to the longevity of Martin's work and widespread accomplishment. The stylistic range could allow him to mold the distinctive sounds of pop music from different time periods while bringing on a new generation of listeners.

In 2024, Martin surpassed the record of 23 U.S. No. 1 songs set by legendary producer George Martin with a new record of 25 No. 1 songs — a milestone highlighted by his continued collaboration with Swift on "The Fate of Ophelia." Since then, he has added yet another to his total, extending his reign as the most successful producer in Billboard history.