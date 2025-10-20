The Best State Park in Florida for Seasonal Fun

National parks can be so fun to visit. A national park carries a peace and natural beauty that's difficult to find anywhere else. It's just hard to compete with the calm serenity and natural magic that you'll find at the bevy of these spots across the United States. But, national spots aren't the only places of wonder in the U.S. What about state parks? Those can be just as special and make for a great trip. Whether you're visiting in the fall, winter, spring or summer, let's look at the best in this state, according to one popular travel outlet.

The Best State Park in Florida

The crew at Travel and Leisure magazine has put together a feature about the glorious state parks throughout the U.S. "National parks get all the attention, but some of the most beautiful landscapes in the U.S. are found in lesser-known—and therefore less busy—state parks," they note in the piece. "From the caves of Ohio's Hocking Hills State Park to the hoodoos of Utah's Mars-like Goblin Valley State Park, endless places are waiting to be explored from coast to coast."

So, what's best spot for Florida? It's Ichetucknee Springs State Park, where "you can kayak under lush green trees or spend the day tubing down the six-mile-long Ichetucknee River. Other activities include birding, hiking, picnicking, swimming, and scuba diving in Blue Hole Spring," Travel and Leisure notes. So, if you've never been to that spot, now is a good time to plan a trip there for some seasonal fun.

So, what about the national variety? Well, according to U.S. News and World Report, the No. 1 best national pick in the U.S. is Glacier National Park, which is located in northwest Montana, along the Canadian border. People love to call this spot "The Crown of the Continent."