Veterans Honored With a Free WWII History Walk in Fort Myers

If you’re looking for a meaningful way to celebrate veterans this Veterans Day, lace up your sneakers and head out to the Wild Turkey Strand Preserve in Fort Myers for a free guided history walk from 8 to 10 a.m. on Tuesday, November 11. This isn’t just another stroll in the park, it’s a chance to walk in the footsteps of veterans who trained right here in Lee County during World War II.

The preserve, located at 11901 Rod & Gun Club Road, holds deep roots in our nation’s military past. Nearly 50,000 acres of Lee County were once part of the Buckingham Army Air Field Flexible Gunnery School, where future veterans learned the skills they’d need in combat. From 1942 to 1945, recruits from all over the country came here to train as turret gunners, taking aim at moving targets to simulate air-to-air battles before heading overseas. Many of those young trainees would go on to become the brave veterans we honor today.

Veterans Walk:

During the one-mile guided walk, visitors will see the real remains of that training base. They include two munitions buildings and a raised embankment once used for gunnery practice. It’s like walking through a living tribute to the veterans who learned, sweated, and sacrificed on this very ground. The trail is ADA-accessible, so everyone can take part in remembering the veterans who helped shape our history.

Participants are encouraged to bring a water bottle, hat, sunscreen, and wear sturdy, closed-toe shoes. Because after all, we’re honoring veterans, not flip-flops! Parking is free, but space is limited, so sign up early at HERE by November 10 to secure your spot.

So, this Veterans Day, don’t just thank a vet, walk where they once trained. Let's learn their stories, and see the land they helped protect. Join the community at Wild Turkey Strand Preserve to celebrate the courage, strength, and spirit of America. Let's do it in a way that’s both educational and heartfelt.