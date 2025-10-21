ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
LISTEN LIVE

Limo Driver Sues Post Malone for $10M Over Music Video Role

A part-time chauffeur who teaches school in Utah has filed a $10 million suit against Post Malone and Tyla Yaweh. The case, filed Oct. 17, stems from his unpaid role…

Melissa Lianne
Post Malone attends the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images

A part-time chauffeur who teaches school in Utah has filed a $10 million suit against Post Malone and Tyla Yaweh. The case, filed Oct. 17, stems from his unpaid role in their 2020 video "Tommy Lee."

In Utah's Fourth District Court, Larry Deuel claims the artists broke promises, used his image without consent, and made money off his work. The suit names Post Malone, Tyla Yaweh, and Sony Music Entertainment, among others.

Court files tell how Deuel drove the stars to Post Malone's ranch for filming. At the site, they pushed him in front of cameras with a vague promise that he would be "taken care of," per The Daily Mail.

The finished video puts Deuel on display — laying red carpet, working car doors, standing by his vehicle. Yet he never signed off on any video rights, the suit states.

"Absent Mr. Deuel's presence in Tommy Lee, the theme of wealth, power, fame, privilege, and success would have been visually underwhelming, supported only by two unkempt musicians smoking blunts riding ATVs in a dirt field," the court documents state, per The Daily Mail.

Since its 2020 release, the clip has pulled in 97 million views on YouTube.

For five years, Deuel tried fixing things quietly through Sony, Better Noise Music, and Post's team. When someone brought papers to Post's Utah house this past August 8, guards just snickered and turned them away, per Complex.

The suit asks for $2.5 million in basic damages plus $7.5 million in punitive damages. Both stars have so far stayed silent about these claims.

After its June 2020 drop, "Tommy Lee" hit spot 65 on Billboard's Hot 100. The track linked Post Malone with Tyla Yaweh, who had signed to Post's label at that time.

Post MaloneTyla Yaweh
Melissa LianneWriter
Related Stories
Christina Aguilera performs during the Closing Ceremony of the Salt Lake City Winter Olympic Games
MusicThis Day in Top 40 History: October 22Megan Zahnd
Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Johan Cruijff Arena on July 05, 2024 in Amsterdam, Netherlands.
MusicHarvard Professor Releases Book on Taylor Swift’s Musical LegacyMelissa Lianne
L-R) FINNEAS and Billie Eilish attend the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
MusicFinneas and Billie Eilish Start Working on New Music TogetherMelissa Lianne
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect