Limo Driver Sues Post Malone for $10M Over Music Video Role

A part-time chauffeur who teaches school in Utah has filed a $10 million suit against Post Malone and Tyla Yaweh. The case, filed Oct. 17, stems from his unpaid role in their 2020 video "Tommy Lee."

In Utah's Fourth District Court, Larry Deuel claims the artists broke promises, used his image without consent, and made money off his work. The suit names Post Malone, Tyla Yaweh, and Sony Music Entertainment, among others.

Court files tell how Deuel drove the stars to Post Malone's ranch for filming. At the site, they pushed him in front of cameras with a vague promise that he would be "taken care of," per The Daily Mail.

The finished video puts Deuel on display — laying red carpet, working car doors, standing by his vehicle. Yet he never signed off on any video rights, the suit states.

"Absent Mr. Deuel's presence in Tommy Lee, the theme of wealth, power, fame, privilege, and success would have been visually underwhelming, supported only by two unkempt musicians smoking blunts riding ATVs in a dirt field," the court documents state, per The Daily Mail.

Since its 2020 release, the clip has pulled in 97 million views on YouTube.

For five years, Deuel tried fixing things quietly through Sony, Better Noise Music, and Post's team. When someone brought papers to Post's Utah house this past August 8, guards just snickered and turned them away, per Complex.

The suit asks for $2.5 million in basic damages plus $7.5 million in punitive damages. Both stars have so far stayed silent about these claims.