Paddle Sports Made Easy: Lee County Offers Free Lessons for Wannabe Kayakers

You know it’s no secret that your friendly neighborhood Budman isn’t exactly an expert in paddle sports… Or any sports, really. But living here in Southwest Florida, I can’t help but notice how many folks are gliding through the mangroves in their kayaks like it’s the most peaceful thing in the world. It looks relaxing… until I remember there are probably gators in there. Big ones. The kind that think my legs look like Publix chicken tenders. Still, I’ve gotta admit, there’s something about paddle sports that’s calling my name.

Apparently, I’m not the only one curious about trying this out. Lee County Parks & Recreation is hosting a free two-part Paddle Sports Safety Training this November as part of the Calusa Blueway speaker series. Free training? Now that’s my kind of price! The first session happens from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 4, at the Wa-Ke Hatchee Recreation Center on Bass Road in Fort Myers. You don’t even have to register for that one, just show up and soak in the knowledge. Because if I’m getting anywhere near a kayak, I want to know what every button, strap, and “don’t tip over” rule is all about when it comes to paddle sports.

Then comes part two, the hands-on session. That one’s Saturday, Nov. 8, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Bunche Beach in Fort Myers. This is where you actually get in the water and try out what you learned, led by American Canoe Association instructor Don Rice. You can bring your own gear or rent from Kayak Excursions. I’ll probably rent mine, I don’t exactly have a garage full of paddle sports equipment sitting around next to my Christmas decorations.

Calusa Blueway Coordinator Mike Hammond says this two-part setup is perfect. First, you learn the safety stuff in the classroom, then you take it out for a spin on the water. That sounds like the perfect mix for beginners like me who want to dip their toes into paddle sports without, you know, actually dipping into the water with the gators.