If you're heading to Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando make sure you go hungry and thirsty and here are 5 things to eat and drink while you're there.

Halloween is one of my favorite holidays of the year. I love all the festivities leading up to it around town and at the theme parks. Halloween Horror Nights invited me back for my 4th straight year last weekend, and I had an amazing time. Between the 10 haunted houses, scare zones, shows, and food, it’s the ultimate Halloween event. And their menu this year had more choices than I've ever seen. I really needed more people with me to be able to try more of what they had, it was tough to choose. But I did try 5 different things that I recommend.

5 Things To Eat And Drink At Halloween Horror Nights

One thing, of many, that I love about the different events they have at Universal Studios are the menus. The food is top notch and there really is something for everyone from snacks, meals, desserts and some vegan options as well. I had a tough time deciding what I wanted this year, but here are 5 things I loved.



Whole Hog Pumpkin Ale

A Halloween event and a pumpkin beer go hand in hand. You can find this at many different stands around the park.

Marija/BBGI Whole Hog Pumpkin Ale

Birria Walking Taco

Anything that has to do with tacos anywhere I go I have to try. This birria walking taco is $14.99 and loaded with good stuff. I'd say it's more of a sitting taco as you'll definitely want a fork to eat it with. The flavor of the beef is so good with cheese, scallions and salsa. You can find this at The Cat Lady of Crooked Lane Food Booth.

Marija/BBGI Birria Walking Taco

Pickle Bucket Baked Chicken

This was my favorite of the night. I love both fried pickles and buffalo chicken dip and that's what you get with this dish. The dip wasn't too spicy and they gave you plenty of it. In talking with other people, this was a favorite of theirs too. It's $11.99 and you can get it at the Fallout food booth.

Marija/BBGI

Fresh Fangs Sour Ale

This beer is made by Tripping Animals Brewing Company and it is so tasty. Also super refreshing on a hot Florida night. This beer is sold at lots of different stands around the park.

Marija/BBGI Fresh Fangs Sour Ale

Cherry Chocolate Brownie

I wanted a sweet treat to end the night and found this fun Art the Clown brownie on the way out. There's a bakery on the left as you're leaving the park with all sorts of fun themed desserts. This brownie was delicious and heavy on the cherry, so good!

Marija/BBGI