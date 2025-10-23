Honor Our Community’s Veterans With A 5K In Cape Coral On November 11

ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
Marija
Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Veterans Day is November 11 and you can honor those who have served in our community with a 5k in Cape Coral.

Veterans Day has always meant a lot to me. My grandpa served in the Army and my brother in the Army National Guard so military appreciation has always been a big part of my family. Veterans Day is a day to stop and truly appreciate the sacrifices made by those who’ve worn the uniform. And not just those who have served, but also the families who support them every step of the way. Watching my family members dedicate so much of their life to serving our country has given me a deeper understanding of what it means to protect and care for something bigger than yourself. And to honor those in our community who have served, there will be a Veterans Day 5k in Cape Coral on November 11.

On Veterans Day, November 11, the Midpoint Madness Veterans Day 5k Run/Walk will be happening on the Midpoint Bridge. The race kicks off at 6:30pm from the base of the bridge at Royal Palm Square in Fort Myers. It's open to all ages and skill levels. Proceeds from the race will benefit the Fort Myers YMCA financial assistance program. There will also be special recognition given at the race to veterans and active duty service members. It will be a great way to get out and get some exercise while taking in the amazing views as you run across the bridge and back. And all while honoring our veterans and helping an amazing cause.

Now through October 30, registration is $35 (prices will go up after that). Veterans can sign up for the race for $20.

For more information and to sign up, click here

Also, a reminder that the Midpoint Bridge will be closed on November 11 from 6-9pm.

MarijaWriter
Marija is a morning show host on WXKB/B1039, midday host on WRXK/96KRock and night show host on WPBB/98.7 The Shark. She loves to write about food, travel, and things to do around the state of Florida.
