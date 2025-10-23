This Day in Top 40 History: October 23

On Oct. 23, 2015, Adele released "Hello," a ballad that demolished chart records around the world. It was top of the Billboard Hot 100 for 10 consecutive weeks and won three GRAMMY Awards for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Pop Solo Performance. It remains one of the best-selling digital singles in music history. Here are more Top 40 history moments from Oct. 23.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Whether artists top the charts on their debut or many years into their careers, it's a significant milestone of success:

1976: Despite having 18 Top 40 hits, Chicago made their chart-topping debut with their song "If You Leave Me Now," which remained at No. 1 for two weeks.

2006: My Chemical Romance released their third album, The Black Parade, which debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200.

2006: Amy Winehouse released her tongue-in-cheek song, "Rehab." Now known as her signature tune, "Rehab" won Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Female Pop Vocal Performance at the 50th GRAMMY Awards ceremony.

2005: Arctic Monkeys notched their first No. 1 single in the U.K. with "I Bet That You Look Good On The Dancefloor." The song charted in the U.S. the following year.

2007: Carrie Underwood released her sophomore album, Carnival. It debuted at No. 1 in the U.S., and her single, "Last Name," won the GRAMMY for Best Female Country Vocal Performance.

2009: Lady Gaga released the digital version of her single "Bad Romance." The hit song was part of her debut album, Fame, and remains as iconic as it was in 2009.

Notable Recordings and Performances

The recording studio and the stage are where artists bring their craft to life:

1963: Bob Dylan returned to the studio after a two-month hiatus to continue recording his new album, The Times They Are A-Changing. During this session, Dylan recorded the masters for "The Lonesome Death of Hattie Carroll" and "When the Ship Comes In."

1966: The Jimi Hendrix Experience recorded their first single, a cover of "Hey Joe." After its release in December, the song peaked at No. 6 in the U.K.

2022: Harry Styles began a residency in Los Angeles, playing 15 shows at the Kia Forum as part of the Love on Tour world tour.