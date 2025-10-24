Dakota Johnson Takes on First Feature Film ‘A Tree Is Blue’ with Charli XCX, Jessica Alba

Behind the camera for her first full-length film, Dakota Johnson steps into the director's chair for A Tree Is Blue. The project begins production in Los Angeles next month, with music star Charli XCX and screen veteran Jessica Alba in negotiations for lead roles.

With a budget under $10 million, the film secured $2.4 million in tax breaks from California, as reported by Deadline.

The story centers on an autistic teen who strikes out on her own after high school, despite her overprotective mother's tight grip. The script is written by Vanessa Burghardt, who is making her own screenwriting debut and is autistic herself.

Johnson cut her teeth as director on Loser Baby, a short film that screened at Toronto's film fest in 2024. She's fresh off acting stints in Splitsville and The Materialists.

For Charli XCX, this marks another bold step into acting. She shone in 100 Nights of Hero and has parts lined up in The Moment, The Gallerist, Faces of Death, and I Want Your Sex.

Alba just wrapped Netflix's Trigger Warning and now looks ahead to Maserati: The Brothers.