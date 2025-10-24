Dakota Johnson Takes on First Feature Film ‘A Tree Is Blue’ with Charli XCX, Jessica Alba

ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
Melissa Lianne
Dakota Johnson speaks on stage at the ZFF Masters during the 21st Zurich Film Festival on September 26, 2025 in Zurich, Switzerland.
Joshua Sammer / Stringer via Getty Images

Behind the camera for her first full-length film, Dakota Johnson steps into the director's chair for A Tree Is Blue. The project begins production in Los Angeles next month, with music star Charli XCX and screen veteran Jessica Alba in negotiations for lead roles.

With a budget under $10 million, the film secured $2.4 million in tax breaks from California, as reported by Deadline.

The story centers on an autistic teen who strikes out on her own after high school, despite her overprotective mother's tight grip. The script is written by Vanessa Burghardt, who is making her own screenwriting debut and is autistic herself. 

Johnson cut her teeth as director on Loser Baby, a short film that screened at Toronto's film fest in 2024. She's fresh off acting stints in Splitsville and The Materialists.

For Charli XCX, this marks another bold step into acting. She shone in 100 Nights of Hero and has parts lined up in The Moment, The Gallerist, Faces of Death, and I Want Your Sex

Alba just wrapped Netflix's Trigger Warning and now looks ahead to Maserati: The Brothers.

The film will be financed by Rivulet Entertainment. Johnson joins forces with Ro Donnelly and Sam Racanelli of TeaTime Pictures, while Rob Paris and Mike Witherill of Rivulet pitch in. Hyunji Ward and Rick Steele are set to executive produce. No word yet on a projected release date. 

Charli XCXDakota Johnson
Melissa LianneWriter
