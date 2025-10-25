Listen to Win: The Fair At Fenway South
The Fair at Fenway South from October 31st – November 16th at JetBlue Park in Fort Myers! Don’t miss out on fantastic ticket deals, with online admission available for just…
The Fair at Fenway South from October 31st - November 16th at JetBlue Park in Fort Myers!
Don’t miss out on fantastic ticket deals, with online admission available for just $10, saving you $2 off the gate price.
For the ultimate experience, listen on-air all week for a combo pass which includes admission, shows, and unlimited rides!
Unlimited ride wristbands will be available for $35 at the fair, and children 2 and under get in free.
Listen to B1039 to win a family 4-pack of tickets!
Material Terms:
How to enter: Listen To Win
- Dates of contests: 10/27/25 – 11/7/25
- How winner is being selected: Caller 18
- When the winner is being selected: 6a-3p
- How many times a person can enter: 1
- Age of entrants: 18+
- How many winners are being selected: 20
- What the prize is: Family 4-packs to the Fair at Fenway Park – to be used any date. Names will be on guest list
- What the prize value is: $152
- Who is providing the prize: Fair Productions