ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
LISTEN LIVE

Listen to Win: The Fair At Fenway South

The Fair at Fenway South from October 31st – November 16th at JetBlue Park in Fort Myers! Don’t miss out on fantastic ticket deals, with online admission available for just…

Diana Beasley

The Fair at Fenway South from October 31st - November 16th at JetBlue Park in Fort Myers!

Don’t miss out on fantastic ticket deals, with online admission available for just $10, saving you $2 off the gate price.

For the ultimate experience, listen on-air all week for a combo pass which includes admission, shows, and unlimited rides!

Unlimited ride wristbands will be available for $35 at the fair, and children 2 and under get in free.

Grab your tickets now and join the excitement!

Listen to B1039 to win a family 4-pack of tickets!

Material Terms:

 How to enter:  Listen To Win

  • Dates of contests: 10/27/25 – 11/7/25
  • How winner is being selected: Caller 18
  • When the winner is being selected: 6a-3p
  • How many times a person can enter: 1
  • Age of entrants: 18+
  • How many winners are being selected: 20
  • What the prize is: Family 4-packs to the Fair at Fenway Park – to be used any date. Names will be on guest list
  • What the prize value is: $152
  • Who is providing the prize: Fair Productions
FairFort MyersJetblue Park
Diana BeasleyEditor
Related Stories
Kid of the Game
ContestsB1039 Everblades Kid Of The GameDiana Beasley
The Fall Flavor Feast
ContestsThe Fall Flavor FeastElizabeth Urban
Farmer Mike’s 11th Annual Fall Festival & Corn Mazes
ContestsFarmer Mike’s 11th Annual Fall Festival & Corn MazesDiana Beasley
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect