FC Naples Scores Historic Victory in Inaugural Season

I’ll be honest, growing up, my world revolved around comic books, G.I. Joe, and hockey. I could tell you the origin story of every superhero and every NHL stat from the ’90s, but soccer? That was something that happened on the other side of the world. Still, I remember when my daughter was little, she loved soccer. The look on her face when she scored on me in our backyard, that was magic. Maybe that’s why this FC Naples story hits a little different.

This weekend, FC Naples wrapped up their very first season in epic fashion, beating Charlotte Independence 2-0 at Paradise Coast Sports Complex. Forward #9 Karsen Henderlong was unstoppable, scoring twice in the second half and sealing the deal. That win clinched them fourth place in USL League One and something truly historic! It’s the first-ever home playoff game for a new team in their debut season.

According to a press release, head coach Matt Poland said it best: "We talk a lot about the strength of the pack is the wolf, and the strength of the wolf is the pack," Poland said. "Whenever somebody's not available, it's next guy up. That's why we have a squad full of players. We call upon different guys at different moments."

Sounds like something right out of a Captain America pep talk, doesn’t it?

FC Naples Win:

The defense locked it down, the fans filled the stands, and the energy felt like Naples finally found its team. Even FC Naples CEO Roberto Moreno couldn’t hide his excitement, saying, "I'm so excited for the community. Thousands of people here tonight. My voice is gone, as you can hear---everybody cheering, everybody excited. It's a dream come true."

Now the team gears up to face Union Omaha in the USL League One quarterfinals on Saturday, November 1 at 7:30 PM. Season members get priority ticket access starting Sunday, October 26, and the rest of us can grab tickets Tuesday, October 28 at 11 a.m.