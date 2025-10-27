Post Malone Challenges Injured Seth Rollins for WrestleMania 2026 Amid Celebrity Wrestling Surge

ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
At WWE Clash in Paris, Post Malone and Seth Rollins sparked a wild scene that might lead to a WrestleMania 42 showdown in April 2026. The tension started when Rollins and his wife Becky Lynch mixed it up with Post and Jelly Roll at the event's edge.

According to Ringside News, the incident struck a nerve with the music star. His usual calm was shattered after the confrontation, leading to an unexpected outburst.

"I don't know if he will get in the ring, but I can tell you this, he took that personal. Post don't take much personal, but Post has text me 10 times, 'Yo, f**k that Seth Rollins guy,'" said Jelly Roll to Chris Van Vliet.

The clash revealed an unseen side of the musician. "Post is the nicest dude ever, by the way. Post is the nicest, never say nothing bad about anybody guy. Post kind of wants it, dude. When Seth was talking s**t to him that night, Post was like, 'Dude, you're being mean to me. F**k you.'"

Yet complications loom. Rollins needs shoulder surgery, which forced WWE to strip him of the World Heavyweight Championship this week. His recovery will take months.

WWE's track record with stars from outside wrestling shines bright. Both Bad Bunny and Jelly Roll stepped between the ropes for matches that got fans talking. Jelly Roll first tested his skills at SummerSlam 2025.

Should plans work out, WrestleMania 42 in April 2026 could mark Post Malone's first match. The stage would be set for an unforgettable clash between the music and wrestling worlds.

