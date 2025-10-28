ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
(Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

If you've amped up your horror watching this week, here are 5 iconic slasher movies to creep you out a little extra this Halloween.

The month of October always goes by so fast. There are so many fun festivities between those locally and at the many theme parks we're lucky to live only a few hours away from. This year I did more than I have in other years, getting up to Howl-O-Scream and Halloween Horror Nights and doing pumpkin patches and haunted corn mazes in Fort Myers. Another thing I love a little more this time of year is watching scary movies. And if you're looking to add some to your list this week, here are 5 of my favorite slasher flicks.

There are so many good, iconic slasher movies and here are 5 of my favorites.

1. Halloween

This is the ultimate slasher classic. Michael Myers’ slow stalking of babysitters in Haddonfield feels like Halloween itself. The eerie piano score and that creepy white mask makes it extra terrifying. And it hits harder when you’re watching it on a dark October night.

2. A Nightmare on Elm Street

Freddy Krueger takes slasher terror to a whole new level killing you in your dreams. The idea that you can’t even escape by falling asleep makes this one truly disturbing. Around Halloween, when nights feel longer and creepier, Freddy’s burnt face and twisted humor make bedtime feel downright dangerous.

3. Friday the 13th

I grew up near a town named Crystal Lake, so this one always felt a little closer to home. The isolated summer camp setting where it's dark, raining and with nowhere to run really makes this one scary. And Jason in his hockey mask with the "ki ki ki, ma ma ma" is very unsettling. Highly recommend the Jason Universe haunted house if you're heading to Halloween Horror Nights.

4. The Texas Chain Saw Massacre

I feel like this one is being talked about a bit more this year with the popularity of the new Ed Gein series on Netflix. This movie feels a little too real. Leatherface and his cannibal family are total creeps. Watching it this week will feel like stepping into a nightmare that smells gasoline and straight up fear.

5. Scream

This one is a little newer than the rest, but it's a classic. Ghostface's phone calls, the humor and the jump scares make it a fun one to watch this time of year. And everyone knows the "Do you like scary movies?" line.

Marija
Marija is a morning show host on WXKB/B1039, midday host on WRXK/96KRock and night show host on WPBB/98.7 The Shark. She loves to write about food, travel, and things to do around the state of Florida.
