Cops Break Up Chainsmokers’ EP Release Party in Hollywood Hills

LAPD officers ended a wild bash celebrating The Chainsmokers' new EP, Breathe, at a swanky Hollywood Hills mansion. The night mixed pulsing beats with art displays while guests strutted in spooky outfits.

At the center of it all, Drew Taggart and Alex Pall took command of a custom-built sound station. They switched off with their EP partners Anna Sofia and Beau Nox, then joined forces with Twinsick for back-to-back mixes.

Big names packed the house that night: Corey Gamble, Zack Bia, and Carmella Rose made appearances. Mike Majlak walked through the door too, as TMZ caught it all.

Lights flashed across walls filled with striking artwork. The bar staff mixed special drinks that matched the new music's mood. Bass thumped through the floors while smoke machines filled the air.

Halloween spirit took over the crowd: a mix of zombie nuns wandered past armored knights on the dance floor. In the corner, someone in a full Sasquatch suit cut loose to the beats.

But the music blasted a bit too loud. Nearby homes called it in, and soon enough, police cars pulled up to shut everything down.

The duo's parties keep catching police attention in 2025. Just months ago, they stirred up trouble by crashing a college bash in April.