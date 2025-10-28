Stranger Things Breakfast? Yep, I Ate the Demogorgon and Survived

You know people can’t seem to get enough of Stranger Things, and honestly, I’m one of them. With the final season coming soon, the tie-ins are everywhere. I walked into Target the other day, and boom… A whole aisle dedicated to Stranger Things merchandise. T-shirts, mugs, toys, and yes, even cereal. That’s right, Kellogg’s Demogorgon Crunch is here, and it’s just as weird and wonderful as you’d expect.

Now, I’ve always been a bit of a sucker for anything from the Upside Down. I’ve wanted to fight a Demogorgon, run from one, maybe even train one if that were a thing. But eat one? That’s a first. Enter Kellogg’s Demogorgon Crunch, a breakfast that’s somehow both nostalgic and totally bizarre.

The cereal itself is made up of waffle-shaped pieces with a syrup flavor. That’s a sweet nod to Eleven’s love of waffles, which I thought was pretty clever. Mixed in are marshmallow pieces shaped like flashlights, Demogorgons, and even what looks like a D20 dice from Dungeons & Dragons. At least I think it’s a D20, I’d double-check, but I don’t think I’m nerdy enough to confirm it.

Stranger Things with Milk:

So what does it taste like? Pretty good, actually. The waffle flavor really hits you first, and the marshmallows add just the right amount of sweetness. It’s like Saturday morning cartoons in a bowl, if Saturday mornings also included monsters from another dimension. I told myself I’d just have a small sample, but before I knew it, I was two bowls in. Don’t tell my doctor.

Sure, my blood sugar might be doing somersaults after that, but hey, it’s worth it. If I’m going to get hyped for the final season of Stranger Things, I might as well do it with a spoon in my hand and some danger in my bowl.