This holiday season, B1039 wants to send you home for the holidays with B1039’s Holiday Boarding Pass, powered by Dunkin’s Diamonds! We’re sending four lucky listeners and their guests anywhere in the continental U.S.—whether that means reuniting with family, surprising someone special, or creating new memories together.

To enter, tell us in 103 words or less why you deserve this trip! Then listen in as we announce a new winner live on-air at 8AM on November 7th, 14th, 21st, and 26th.

B1039 and Dunkin’s Diamonds are making holiday wishes take flight—because there’s no place like home for the holidays!

Enter Below