Halloween Candy Horror: A True Story of Self-Control

Halloween is creeping up fast, and while most folks are getting spooked by ghosts, goblins, and ghouls, I’m over here trembling at the sight of a candy bowl. Yeah, that’s right… This year, my biggest fear isn’t a haunted house or a vampire in the dark… it’s a Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup. Those things are pure evil when you’re a type two diabetic. One bite, and my blood sugar goes higher than a witch on a broomstick.

But here’s the thing.. Skipping Halloween? Absolutely not. That’s not an option. Trick-or-treating is basically a built-in workout. You’re walking around the neighborhood, getting your steps in, burning calories, and pretending that you’re not just following your kid around for “safety reasons.” Honestly, it’s the most cardio I get all year. And if you live in Southwest Florida like I do, you know those October nights still feel like summer. Throw on a furry werewolf costume and you’ll sweat off half a Snickers bar before you even make it to the next house!

This year, though, I’m making a promise, no candy for Budman. No Reese’s pumpkins, no Snickers, no Kit Kats. Not even one of those tiny Twix bars that somehow taste better just because they’re smaller. Nope. I’m keeping it clean. While some people are cutting into pumpkin rolls or sipping hot chocolate, I’ll be over here chewing on a salad like a responsible adult. Not because I want to… but because I have to.

Halloween Candy Resistance:

I guess that’s the whole point of me writing this.. Accountability. If I put it in print and all of Southwest Florida reads it, then I can’t back out, right? So if you catch me out there on Halloween night, hopping from house to house in my bunny costume (because apparently, I’m eating like one now), just know I’m doing my best to stay strong. And if you see me sneaking a Reese’s pumpkin… Please, for the love of my blood sugar, tackle me.