ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
LISTEN LIVE

Halloween Candy Horror: A True Story of Self-Control

This Halloween, the only thing haunting me is a Reese’s pumpkin calling my name from the candy bowl.

Budman
Budman faces his sweetest Halloween fear yet.. Resisting candy temptation while trick-or-treating in Southwest Florida.
Budman's iPhone

Halloween is creeping up fast, and while most folks are getting spooked by ghosts, goblins, and ghouls, I’m over here trembling at the sight of a candy bowl. Yeah, that’s right… This year, my biggest fear isn’t a haunted house or a vampire in the dark… it’s a Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup. Those things are pure evil when you’re a type two diabetic. One bite, and my blood sugar goes higher than a witch on a broomstick.

But here’s the thing.. Skipping Halloween? Absolutely not. That’s not an option. Trick-or-treating is basically a built-in workout. You’re walking around the neighborhood, getting your steps in, burning calories, and pretending that you’re not just following your kid around for “safety reasons.” Honestly, it’s the most cardio I get all year. And if you live in Southwest Florida like I do, you know those October nights still feel like summer. Throw on a furry werewolf costume and you’ll sweat off half a Snickers bar before you even make it to the next house!

This year, though, I’m making a promise, no candy for Budman. No Reese’s pumpkins, no Snickers, no Kit Kats. Not even one of those tiny Twix bars that somehow taste better just because they’re smaller. Nope. I’m keeping it clean. While some people are cutting into pumpkin rolls or sipping hot chocolate, I’ll be over here chewing on a salad like a responsible adult. Not because I want to… but because I have to.

Halloween Candy Resistance:

I guess that’s the whole point of me writing this.. Accountability. If I put it in print and all of Southwest Florida reads it, then I can’t back out, right? So if you catch me out there on Halloween night, hopping from house to house in my bunny costume (because apparently, I’m eating like one now), just know I’m doing my best to stay strong. And if you see me sneaking a Reese’s pumpkin… Please, for the love of my blood sugar, tackle me.

Happy Halloween, my spooky, sugar-loving friends. Stay safe, have fun, and remember…  Some of us are out here fighting the sweetest kind of monster there is.

candy ban on HalloweendiabetesHalloweenReeses
BudmanWriter
Meet Budman, dynamic host of Marconi Award winning radio station WXKB's WiLD Bunch Morning Show, on B1039. Budman likes to write about funny news, a good Florida man story, stupid criminals or anything involving a superhero. Budman, a comic book and pop culture enthusiast, even named his daughter Kara Zor-El, after Supergirl. His only child is his true passion beyond the mic. Being a dad is his favorite role. Budman, a true family man, balances his love for radio with quality time spent with loved ones and his trusty dogs.
Related Stories
Thanksgiving offers a chance for family and friends to get together and enjoy the company of each other before the hectic holiday season.
Human InterestFlorida’s Top 5 Favorite Thanksgiving Side Dishes RevealedAnne Erickson
Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors is introduced prior to playing the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: October 29Michael Garaventa
Kellogg’s Demogorgon Crunch brings the Upside Down to breakfast with waffle flavors, marshmallows, and pure Stranger Things fun.
Human InterestStranger Things Breakfast? Yep, I Ate the Demogorgon and SurvivedBudman
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect