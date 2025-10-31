Paul Rudd and Nick Jonas to Star in Musical Comedy ‘Power Ballad’ Coming June 2026

ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
Lionsgate is set to release Power Ballad next summer. The musical comedy pairs Paul Rudd, playing wedding singer Rick, with Nick Jonas playing former boy-band star Danny. 

Rick works weddings, playing songs for couples who just said "I do." During one gig, Rick crosses paths with Danny, a fading boy-band star, according to Deadline. The studio bills this as a tale about music and what happens when ego clashes with loyalty.

Director John Carney teamed up with Peter McDonald to write it. Marcella Plunkett, Havana Rose Liu, and Jack Reynor round out the cast. Anthony Bregman, John Carney, Peter Cron, Rebecca O'Flanagan, and Robert Walpole are producing.

"I'm delighted to be working with so many great people," Carney said in a statement last year, per Soap Central. "I've been working on this script with my buddy Peter for years, and now Paul Rudd and Nick Jonas are in my kitchen."

Carney made his name with musical films. Once put him on the map in 2007, followed by Begin Again (2013), Sing Street (2016), and Flora and Son (2023).

Rudd jumped from Clueless to Marvel's Ant-Man and Avengers films. Last year, the New Jersey Hall of Fame inducted him.

Jonas, meanwhile, got famous young as part of the smash-hit boy band The Jonas Brothers. This past June, he wrapped a run in Broadway's The Last Five Years.

Power Ballad is set for release on June 5, 2026. 

