ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
LISTEN LIVE

Vet Fest Returns: Celebrate and Support Lee County Veterans

Celebrate veterans with food, fun, and free resources at Vet Fest, November 13 at Lakes Regional Library.

Budman
Vet Fest celebrates veterans with community support, activities, and resources at Lakes Regional Library on November 13.
(Photo by Brendan Smialowski/Getty Images)

Veterans are real-life heroes. They’ve served our country, risked everything, and helped protect the freedoms we sometimes take for granted. That’s why I think it's important to show them the respect they deserve, not just on Veterans Day, but all year round.

That’s also why I’m pumped about Vet Fest this year. According to Lee Gov, it’s happening Thursday, November 13, from 1 to 4 p.m. at Lakes Regional Library in Fort Myers. This is the third annual event, and it sounds awesome. It’s not just about honoring veterans (which is already great), but also about helping them and their families find resources they need.

There will be a big community expo with local groups offering free or low-cost help. Things like health care, job services, housing, and more. Veterans give so much and they deserve support when they come home.

Plus, Vet Fest sounds like fun! There will be crafts, activities, giveaways, and food trucks (yum). And some really cool military-themed authors will be there, including J. Robert Gould, Richard Sherman, and Robert N. Macomber, who writes award-winning maritime books. You can meet them and get your books signed.

Some of the groups attending include the Lee County VA Healthcare Center, CareerSource SWFL, United Way-Mission United, and even Collier-Lee Honor Flights, which helps veterans visit memorials in D.C. That’s seriously amazing.

What I love most about Vet Fest is that it shows veterans that people care. It’s more than just saying "thank you." It’s giving them support, celebrating their stories, and recognizing their sacrifice.

So yeah — I’ll be there. And if you know a veteran, bring them too. They’ve earned it. For more info, check out leelibrary.net/events.

Lakes Parklee county
BudmanWriter
Meet Budman, dynamic host of Marconi Award winning radio station WXKB's WiLD Bunch Morning Show, on B1039. Budman likes to write about funny news, a good Florida man story, stupid criminals or anything involving a superhero. Budman, a comic book and pop culture enthusiast, even named his daughter Kara Zor-El, after Supergirl. His only child is his true passion beyond the mic. Being a dad is his favorite role. Budman, a true family man, balances his love for radio with quality time spent with loved ones and his trusty dogs.
Related Stories
For many, the best Thanksgiving is filled with family, friends and loved ones, gathered around the table eating delicious food.
Human InterestThe ‘Ideal’ Thanksgiving in Florida, According to a Festive StudyAnne Erickson
New Zealand players celebrate their victory in the 2015 Rugby World Cup Final match between New Zealand and Australia
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: October 31Michael Garaventa
Pet
Human InterestPeople Think Pets Enjoy Wearing Halloween Costumes?
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect