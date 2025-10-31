Vet Fest Returns: Celebrate and Support Lee County Veterans

Veterans are real-life heroes. They’ve served our country, risked everything, and helped protect the freedoms we sometimes take for granted. That’s why I think it's important to show them the respect they deserve, not just on Veterans Day, but all year round.

That’s also why I’m pumped about Vet Fest this year. According to Lee Gov, it’s happening Thursday, November 13, from 1 to 4 p.m. at Lakes Regional Library in Fort Myers. This is the third annual event, and it sounds awesome. It’s not just about honoring veterans (which is already great), but also about helping them and their families find resources they need.

There will be a big community expo with local groups offering free or low-cost help. Things like health care, job services, housing, and more. Veterans give so much and they deserve support when they come home.

Plus, Vet Fest sounds like fun! There will be crafts, activities, giveaways, and food trucks (yum). And some really cool military-themed authors will be there, including J. Robert Gould, Richard Sherman, and Robert N. Macomber, who writes award-winning maritime books. You can meet them and get your books signed.

Some of the groups attending include the Lee County VA Healthcare Center, CareerSource SWFL, United Way-Mission United, and even Collier-Lee Honor Flights, which helps veterans visit memorials in D.C. That’s seriously amazing.

What I love most about Vet Fest is that it shows veterans that people care. It’s more than just saying "thank you." It’s giving them support, celebrating their stories, and recognizing their sacrifice.