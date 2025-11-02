This Day in Top 40 History: November 2

On Nov. 2, 1999, Foo Fighters released There Is Nothing Left To Lose. It was the band's third studio album, and it included the international hit "Learn to Fly." The album was the Foo Fighters' first release with their new drummer Taylor Hawkins, who had replaced William Goldsmith. On Nov. 2, many songs made Top 40 history.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

On this date, some artists found success right away, and others slowly inched their way into the spotlight:

1967: Cream released their sophomore album, Disraeli Gears, which eventually peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard 200.

Cultural Milestones

On Nov. 2, a number of musicians reached milestones many strive toward throughout their careers, showcasing a variety of different accolades and awards:

1989: Madonna was honored as the Artist of the Decade by Musician magazine. She has had over 44 No. 1 singles around the world.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Some popular releases and recordings happened on Nov. 2:

2015: Adele recorded Adele at the BBC, ending her three-year hiatus. The television special included live versions of singles from her new album 25.

