I am a huge dog lover so it makes me so happy that a local Fort Myers pup named Donald has been named a finalist in the American Humane Society's 2025 Hero Dog Awards.

Every year the American Humane Society holds the Hero Dog Awards. The awards honor ordinary dogs doing extraordinary things. There are 5 different categories that dogs compete in: Law Enforcement & First Responder, Service & Guide or Hearing, Therapy, Military and Emerging Hero & Shelter. And this year, one of the finalists is a dog right here in Southwest Florida, Fort Myers' own, Donald.

COURTESY: Teresa Galgano

Fort Myers Pup Named Finalist In 2025 Hero Dog Awards

Donald is an amazing guide dog who has changed the life of his handler, Army veteran Teri Galgano in a big way. Donald is a beautiful 6 year old yellow Lab and intuition is his superpower. After losing her eye, Donald has been by Teri's side since 2021 helping guide her through life. Donald goes with her everywhere. From walks around the neighborhood to trips across the country, even to Teri's master's degree graduation ceremony. Donald is also a big Disney fan and loves to guide Teri on their yearly trips.

COURTESY: Teresa Galgano

We already know how much joy dogs bring us everyday. But when you hear stories like this, it proves even further what they are truly capable of. The other finalists are Military dog K-9 Ultra, Police dog Harrison, Therapy dog Sgt. Bo and Emerging Hero dog Lt. Dan. One of these 5 will be named the winner of the Hero Dog Award on November 7. There will also be a gala in Palm Beach on January 9 to celebrate these heroes.

For more information on the American Humane Hero Dog Awards, click here.