Listen to Win: Nurse Blake at Barbara B. Mann PAH
Nurse Blake is back with his hilarious new comedy tour with all new content, diving into the wildest things patients and their families say and do. From self-diagnosing Stage 8 Cancer with WebMD to hitting the call light like they are on a game show, nothing is off-limits!
Expect a night of nonstop laughter packed with healthcare workers who desperately need a break. Bring your friends, coworkers, and even that one patient who swore they were allergic to water—this is going to be a night to remember
Listen to B1039 to win tickets to the show!
Material Terms:
How to enter: Listen To Win
- Dates of contests: 11/3/25 - 11/7/25
- How winner is being selected: Caller 18
- When the winner is being selected: 6a-10a
- How many times a person can enter: 1
- Age of entrants: 18+
- How many winners are being selected: 5
- What the prize is: 2 tickets
- What the prize value is: $62
- Who is providing the prize: Barbara B. Mann PAH