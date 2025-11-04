Madison Beer Credits Billie Eilish as Major Influence on Her Music Career

Madison Beer has named Billie Eilish as a constant wellspring of ideas for her work. The singer knows every track from Eilish's entire collection and examines the music with care.

"She's also one of my permanent queens I live for, Billie — you can play any Billie Eilish song like ever made one second of it, and I would know what the song is," said Beer, as reported by Vice. "I know every Billie song like the back of my hand."

This isn't the first time the singer has mentioned this. Back in 2022, she sat down with NME and explained how Eilish shapes the way she thinks when writing tracks.

"The first person who comes to mind is Billie Eilish, because I think the topics she touches on in her music are so prolific," Beer told the outlet. "She speaks about things that a lot of other artists don't and are maybe afraid to, which is valid because we've all been conditioned to be afraid of speaking about certain things."

Beer also praised the partnership between Eilish and her brother Finneas O'Connell. They work together on making and writing tracks.

"What her and Finneas have created is really incredible, and I really look up to them," she told NME. "They are two people I am very glad to see at the top because there are some who aren't the best and who don't stand for the right things, and I think [they really do]."

Beer stressed that her method involves examining the source rather than copying it. She believes that mimicking another artist's blueprint produces weak outcomes. Instead, she takes pieces from what she learns and builds something new.

The performer credits Eilish with showing how stripped-down sounds and honest words can reach listeners. That approach has produced many copycats since Eilish first gained attention, but Beer argues that the key is using what you learn to push music ahead rather than repeating what came before.