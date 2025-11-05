With the holiday's approaching, celebration is in the air and Lee County Domestic Animal Services will be hosting their annual Pet Fest on November 15.

You've probably noticed that every year the holidays seem to arrive quicker and quicker. In September Christmas decorations were already on store shelves. And here in the early weeks of November, I'm seeing trees and lights go up all over Southwest Florida. It's a beautiful time of year with lots to celebrate. And if you're a pet lover, a great holiday event, Pet Fest, is coming up on November 15.

Lee County Domestic Animal Services To Host Annual Pet Fest November 15

I don't have any human kiddos of my own, so my little guy Rocket is my baby. He gets spoiled 365 days a year, but a little extra come Christmas time. And if you enjoy shopping for your furry friends or are looking for some holiday gift ideas for pet lovers, put November 15 on your calendar.

Lee County Domestic Animal Services will be hosting their annual Pet Fest from 10am-2pm at their adoption center on Banner Drive in Fort Myers. There will be local vendors with great holiday gift items and services, plus local rescue groups will be on hand. If you've thought about welcoming a cat or dog into your home, this will be a great way to learn about adoption opportunities. As someone who adopted my dog Rocket, I can tell you it's one of the best, most fulfilling things I've ever done.

Also, you can bring your pets for photos with Santa. Or the Grinch! With a $10 donation to the Animal Care Trust Fund, you'll get a digital photo and Christmas card. It is recommended you make reservations for photos in advance. You can do that by calling 239-533-7387.