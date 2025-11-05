Reptile Fun: ReptiDay Comes to Fort Myers

Get excited Reptile fans.. But that’s not me. So, have you ever had that moment in life where you realize you are absolutely, 100%, officially outnumbered in your own house? Yeah, that’s me right now. I’ve never been what you’d call a “reptile guy.” I’m more of a comic books, superheroes, and things-that-don’t-slither kind of dude. But my daughter? Oh no, she LOVES reptiles.. Like, for real.

This girl once begged me for a pet gecko, and I’ll be honest, I gave in because those little guys are kinda cute. Big eyes. Sticky feet. Seems harmless. I thought that was the end of it, like, cool, she got her lizard phase out of the way.

But nope. Turns out that was just the origin story. Now reptiles are “her thing.” And when she found out Repticon’s ReptiDay was coming to Fort Myers, she looked at me with that “Dad, you know we’re going” face. So here we are. I’m mentally preparing. Probably stretching. Maybe doing push-ups. I don’t know.

ReptiDay is basically like Comic-Con, except instead of superheroes and Funko Pops, it’s full of snakes, geckos, spiders, frogs, and lizards who look like they do CrossFit. It’s a one-day super-event hosted by Repticon, these people are basically the Avengers of reptile expos. You’ll see animals you’ve never seen at any regular pet store — and you can shop for a new friend to bring home. (Please send help, my wife already said “maybe we should get another gecko.”)

You can also get supplies, cages, live and frozen feeders (yep, that part freaks me out too), and best of all, expert advice from real herpetology people. They love reptiles the way I love Saturday morning cartoons, so yeah… they’re serious.

According to a press release, it’s happening at the Caloosa Convention Center, 1375 Monroe St. right in downtown Fort Myers, Saturday from 10am to 4pm. Tickets are online only — $12 for adults, $6 for kids 5-12, and little ones 4 and under get in free.

So, if you're a reptile fan, or if your kid commands your schedule like mine… Mark your calendar. I’ll be the guy trying not to scream every time someone walks by holding a python the size of a garden hose.

But hey, it’s family fun. And if it makes my daughter happy? I’m there. Even if I have to look brave while holding a gecko like it’s a tiny radioactive alien.