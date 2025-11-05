Taylor Swift Adds $2M to Security Budget Amid Stalker Threats, Avoids Away Games

ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
Melissa Lianne
Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Johan Cruijff Arena on July 04, 2024 in Amsterdam, Netherlands.
Carlos Alvarez / Stringer via Getty Images

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have pumped an extra $2 million into their security spending after a string of stalker incidents and threats pushed them to act. Their total protection budget now sits at $8 million per year. 

Two new security experts joined the team to watch the pop star's movements around the clock, according to Page Six. Protection teams now scrutinize her schedule, hunting for any gaps in safety.

"The measures at Arrowhead Stadium are important for her," a source said, according to Page Six. "She knows she is always the center of attention and wants to avoid that if possible."

The beefed-up precautions came after the assassination of political activist Charlie Kirk in September. The conservative influencer was shot while speaking at a Utah college during his American Comeback Tour. The performer was also granted a five-year restraining order on September 22 against Brian Jason Wagner, who appeared at her Los Angeles home and insisted she was the mother of his child.

"There is a concern about recent tensions, and Kirk's murder didn't ease that," a source said, per Page Six. "She is seeing America getting tense, which is creating a feeling of unease."

The 14-time GRAMMY winner got engaged in August after two years of dating. Her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, topped the Billboard 200 chart for the fourth week in a row, earning 146,000 equivalent album units.

Her six-episode docuseries The Eras Tour: The Final Show will premiere Dec. 12 on Disney+. The Kansas City Chiefs will play the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver on November 16.

Melissa Lianne
