Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo Debut Matching Tattoos Ahead of ‘Wicked: For Good’ Premiere

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo revealed matching tattoos on their palms that read "For Good" to mark the upcoming release of Wicked: For Good on Nov. 21. Black ink appeared on both hands, with Erivo's tattoo sitting by her thumb, while Grande's rests in her palm's center.

"Happy wicked month @wickedmovie ♡ 20 days," the pair captioned their post, which also featured a behind-the-scenes photo of them on set wearing costumes.

The tattoos point to the sequel's title and the Broadway musical's final song — a duet between Glinda and Elphaba about how their bond changed them both.

Director Jon M. Chu responded on Instagram Story. He'd warned them against getting tattoos before production wrapped.

"I cautioned them to maybe wait to get any tattoos about the movie until AFTER they see it… but they opted to ignore me and got them on like days 3 of rehearsals," Chu wrote, as reported by Bustle.

Grande clarified when they got inked in a reply. The "For Good" tattoos came after filming that particular song. "These and the poppies we got the evening after we shot 'for good' and then the first round (e♡, g♡, WGE etc) was done right after we shot 'popular.'"

Both performers have discussed their connection in interviews. "I think both of us also knew that we wanted more than just this working relationship; we wanted to build friendship, outside of it, which is what we have now," Erivo said in 2024 while speaking with TODAY's Willie Geist.

TODAY also reports on how Grande told the New York Times that their bond was "one of my most cherished parts of this experience." She added, "I felt held and like I had a friend every step of the way. I'm really proud of us for how genuinely we took care of each other throughout this whole time."

The sequel picks up with Elphaba living in exile within the Ozian forest after defying The Wizard. She fights for the freedom of silenced Animals while trying to expose the truth about the Wizard, played by Jeff Goldblum. Glinda has become a symbol of Goodness at the Emerald City palace under Madame Morrible, played by Michelle Yeoh, and prepares to marry Prince Fiyero, played by Jonathan Bailey.

The two-part film series is based on the Broadway musical that premiered more than two decades ago. The stage version starred Kristin Chenoweth as Glinda and Idina Menzel as Elphaba.