ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
LISTEN LIVE

Florida Loves This Sweet Thanksgiving Addition

Thanksgiving is the perfect time to gather with family and friends around the dinner table, and while the company is what really makes the holiday special, the food is one…

Anne Erickson
Thanksgiving is the perfect time to gather with family and friends around the dinner table, and while the company is great, so is the food.
Getty Images / Brent Hofacker

Thanksgiving is the perfect time to gather with family and friends around the dinner table, and while the company is what really makes the holiday special, the food is one of the best aspects of the holiday, too. One fun fact about Thanksgiving is that according to WorldStrides, turkey wasn't even on the menu at the first Turkey Day meal. "Venison, duck, goose, oysters, lobster, eel, and fish were likely served, alongside pumpkins and cranberries," they note, not not even pumpkin pie or cranberry sauce. Today, of course, turkey and all the fixings are popular on dinner tables for the holiday. So, what Thanksgiving food does this state love?

A Thanksgiving Food That's Irresistible

Each state has its own favorites when it comes to Thanksgiving dinner. Now, the crew at Food.com has revealed those favorites. "We dug deep into the great state-by-state Thanksgiving debate and found what you were searching for, on our site and beyond," they note. "You might not cook your state's signature dish every turkey day, but we'll bet our bonnet you've tasted your state favorite before."

So, what's the top Thanksgiving dish in this state? It's pumpkin flan. "What a great Thanksgiving addition. I'll make it again this year," notes one Food.com reader. National Geographic adds that when it comes to Thanksgiving food, in general, "traditional foods include turkey, stuffing, gravy, sweet potatoes, cornbread, mashed potatoes and cranberry sauce. Many people serve pie for dessert at the end of the meal."

An interesting fact about Thanksgiving is that Thanksgiving week sees the most travel days by car, according to Trafalgar. "As a holiday with deep family traditions, it’s no surprise that millions of people travel on Thanksgiving," they note. "Whether across town or across the region, the Tuesday, Wednesday, and Sunday surrounding Thanksgiving Day are among the most traveled days of the year by car."

EvergreenFlorida
Anne EricksonWriter
Anne Erickson started her radio career shortly after graduating from Michigan State University and has worked on-air in Detroit, Flint, Toledo, Lansing and beyond. As someone who absolutely loves rock, metal and alt music, she instantly fell in love with radio and hasn’t looked back. When she’s not working, Anne makes her own music with her band, Upon Wings, and she also loves cheering on her favorite Detroit and Michigan sports teams, especially Lions and MSU football. Anne is also an award-winning journalist, and her byline has run in a variety of national publications. You can also hear her weekends on WRIF.
Related Stories
Top Thanksgiving Sides: Healthy Homemade Thanksgiving Green Bean Casserole Ready to Eat
Human InterestTop Thanksgiving Sides: Green Bean Casserole Reigns as Mac & Cheese SurgesTim Staskiewicz
Landing Airplane at Sunset. Las Vegas International Airport, Nevada, United States. Air Transportation Theme.
Human InterestHow Far Do Americans Plan to Travel This Holiday Season?Tim Staskiewicz
Riddick Bowe and Evander Holyfield square-off after their press conference in Las Vegas
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: November 6Michael Garaventa
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect