Cape Coral Kicks Off Raise the Flag Fundraiser For America’s 250th Birthday

Marija
Next year is America's 250th birthday and to celebrate, Cape Coral is kicking off a Raise the Flag fundraiser.

2026 marks a truly historic milestone, America’s 250th birthday. From small towns to big cities, communities across the nation will be coming together to honor the people, stories and traditions that shaped our nation. Not only will it be a celebration of history, but a reminder of how far we’ve come and the bright future still ahead. And Cape Coral is kicking off a Raise the Flag fundraiser as a way to celebrate here in Southwest Florida.

The City of Cape Coral is gearing up for America's 250th birthday next year. To celebrate, the goal is to build the tallest, free-standing American flagpole in Florida. Currently the tallest is in Clearwater standing at 200 feet. The City of Cape Coral's will be 250 feet to mark how old the nation will be turning in 2026. The flagpole will stand at the Veterans Memorial Monument at Bernice Braden Park. To accomplish this goal, they're looking for donations from members of the community.

Cape Coral City Manager Michael Ilczyszyn made a statement in a press release. He said "I remembered seeing a colossal flag while serving in the U.S. Navy that really stuck with me. That experience made me want to do something special here in Cape Coral. This isn’t just about a flagpole — it’s about showing how much we care about our country, our freedoms, and each other. It’s up to all of us to unify and get it done for our country and Southwest Florida.”

For more information and to make a donation, click here

