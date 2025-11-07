Cruise Line Launches Onboard Tattoo Studio For Guests At Sea

Cruise ships already have so much to do on them, and now one cruise line has launched an onboard tattoo studio for guests at sea.

If you've been on a cruise, you know it's like a floating resort that offers just about anything and everything you'd want to do. It's impossible to be bored. From starting your morning with coffee and ocean views. To hitting the pool deck where there’s always music, games and plenty of frozen drinks. Endless food- buffets, fancy dinners, midnight pizza and ice cream. And things like comedy shows, live music, casinos and spas. And now, on one cruise line, even tattoos.

I took a cruise aboard Margaritaville At Sea's Paradise last year and had a blast. I found a New Year deal for $49 a person, so I couldn't pass it up. It was just a 2-night getaway to Freeport, Bahamas and it was perfect. The variety of excursions to choose from was amazing, the food and drinks were tasty and the shows at night were a blast. I even spun the reels in the casino for awhile. But one thing I didn't think of was getting a tattoo at sea, until now.

The Margaritaville At Sea Islander ship is now featuring an on-ship tattoo studio called "Permanent Reminder," inside their Saint Summer Spa. They have fun designs to choose from, if you decide to do it on a whim, or you can bring your own. I feel like if I got one at sea it would have to be a palm tree or a cute ocean wave, something like that. Prices start around $75. It's becoming so popular, they recommend booking as soon as you get on the ship because slots fill up quickly. What a fun "permanent reminder" of an amazing vacation.