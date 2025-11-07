This week the holiday menu's have been dropping at various coffee shops, but Dunkin's Cookie Butter Cloud Latte is the must-sip drink of the season.

I always get excited about the changing of the seasons. Not exactly because the weather changes much in Florida, but because the menus change at the coffee shops. I always like to switch it up when it comes to my order. And I look forward to the new flavors. I've been on a pumpkin kick the last few months, as I am always this time of year. My go-to has been the Pumpkin Sugar Cookie Iced Coffee at Dunkin'. Though I also have tried the Iced Pecan Crunch Oatmilk Latte at Starbucks and love that one too. And now the Christmas holiday flavors are here!

Wednesday, the Christmas menu dropped at Dunkin'. And yesterday it was released at Starbucks. So there are so many new fun things to try this holiday season between drinks and food. When looking at both menus I knew right away what I had to try and it was a winner. I'm talking about Dunkin's Cookie Butter Cloud Latte. It's loaded with sugar, so it'll definitely have to be more of a treat than a regular order, but I absolutely loved it. It tastes JUST like cookie butter! And the cookie butter cold foam and cookie butter crumbles on top make it a little extra delicious.

Other drinks you'll see on the Dunkin' holiday menu include a Berry Sangria Refresher, Peppermint Mocha and Toasted White Chocolate Signature Lattes. Starbucks' holiday menu has drinks that include a Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brulée Latte, Iced Sugar Cookie Latte and Iced Gingerbread Chai.