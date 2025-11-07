Hostess Wants You to Have an Extra Ho This Christmas

You know, when it comes to Christmas snacks, there’s only one thing we really want… An extra Ho. That’s right, Hostess heard us loud and clear and decided to give us exactly that with their brand-new Ho Ho Ho snack cakes. Because if two Ho’s are good, three are definitely better.

Now, I’ve been around the block when it comes to snack cakes. We’ve got Little Debbie Swiss Rolls, Drake’s Yodels, and the classic Hostess Ho Ho. And sure, they all look and taste kind of similar chocolatey rolls of happiness with a creamy filling, but if I had to pick a favorite, I’m going with Hostess every time. Why? Simple math. They added an extra Ho.

Here’s the thing, though. I can’t exactly indulge the way I used to thanks, diabetes. So, when I spotted the new Ho Ho Ho box sitting all festive on the shelf at Walmart Neighborhood Market, I did what any responsible parent does: I bought them… for my kid. That’s right. I’m living vicariously through my daughter this Christmas season. She gets to enjoy the sugar rush, and I get to watch with pride (and maybe just a tiny bit of jealousy).

Ho Ho Ho Joy:

When we brought them home, I made it a full-on snack showdown: Hostess Ho Ho Ho’s vs. Little Debbie Swiss Rolls vs. Drake’s Yodels. My daughter, the official taste tester, gave it some serious thought before declaring the Ho Ho Ho’s her favorite. Not because they taste wildly different (spoiler: they don’t), but because they look more festive. She said the red swirl and Santa-themed box made them “feel like Christmas,” which I can’t really argue with.

So do the Ho Ho Ho’s taste any different from your average Ho Ho? Not really. But do they make your snack time feel a little jollier? Absolutely. There’s just something about a box of holiday-themed snack cakes that makes the season sweeter, even if I can’t eat them myself.