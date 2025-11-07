ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
LISTEN LIVE

Hostess Wants You to Have an Extra Ho This Christmas

Hostess Proves More Ho’s Means More Holiday Fun

Budman
Hostess adds an extra Ho this Christmas with festive Ho Ho Ho snack cakes that make the holidays a little sweeter.
Budman's iPhone

You know, when it comes to Christmas snacks, there’s only one thing we really want… An extra Ho. That’s right, Hostess heard us loud and clear and decided to give us exactly that with their brand-new Ho Ho Ho snack cakes. Because if two Ho’s are good, three are definitely better.

Now, I’ve been around the block when it comes to snack cakes. We’ve got Little Debbie Swiss Rolls, Drake’s Yodels, and the classic Hostess Ho Ho. And sure, they all look and taste kind of similar chocolatey rolls of happiness with a creamy filling, but if I had to pick a favorite, I’m going with Hostess every time. Why? Simple math. They added an extra Ho.

Here’s the thing, though. I can’t exactly indulge the way I used to thanks, diabetes. So, when I spotted the new Ho Ho Ho box sitting all festive on the shelf at Walmart Neighborhood Market, I did what any responsible parent does: I bought them… for my kid. That’s right. I’m living vicariously through my daughter this Christmas season. She gets to enjoy the sugar rush, and I get to watch with pride (and maybe just a tiny bit of jealousy).

Ho Ho Ho Joy:

When we brought them home, I made it a full-on snack showdown: Hostess Ho Ho Ho’s vs. Little Debbie Swiss Rolls vs. Drake’s Yodels. My daughter, the official taste tester, gave it some serious thought before declaring the Ho Ho Ho’s her favorite. Not because they taste wildly different (spoiler: they don’t), but because they look more festive. She said the red swirl and Santa-themed box made them “feel like Christmas,” which I can’t really argue with.

So do the Ho Ho Ho’s taste any different from your average Ho Ho? Not really. But do they make your snack time feel a little jollier? Absolutely. There’s just something about a box of holiday-themed snack cakes that makes the season sweeter, even if I can’t eat them myself.

So go ahead—grab a box, embrace the extra Ho, and spread a little snack-cake cheer this Christmas. Because whether you’re team Little Debbie or team Hostess, we can all agree on one thing… it’s the most Ho-Ho-Ho-licious time of the year.

ChristmasHolidayHostesssnacks
BudmanWriter
Meet Budman, dynamic host of Marconi Award winning radio station WXKB's WiLD Bunch Morning Show, on B1039. Budman likes to write about funny news, a good Florida man story, stupid criminals or anything involving a superhero. Budman, a comic book and pop culture enthusiast, even named his daughter Kara Zor-El, after Supergirl. His only child is his true passion beyond the mic. Being a dad is his favorite role. Budman, a true family man, balances his love for radio with quality time spent with loved ones and his trusty dogs.
Related Stories
Free paddle sports safety training in Fort Myers teaches beginners kayaking and canoeing basics without becoming gator bait.
Trending LocallyPaddle Sports Made Easy: Lee County Offers Free Lessons for Wannabe KayakersBudman
A Florida man killed and cooked his own pet peacocks to spite a neighbor who kept feeding them.
Trending LocallyPeacocks Become Victims in Florida Man’s Cruel Feud With NeighborBudman
A Florida woman turned a childhood party toy into trouble when she sprayed Silly String at a man and then threw the can at his head.
Trending LocallySilly String Smackdown: Florida Woman Turns Toy Into a WeaponBudman
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect