Listen to Win: Maren Morris at Barbara B. Mann PAH

Maren Morris has always defied expectations — and on her new album Dreamsicle, she does it again, with the kind of radical vulnerability that turns endings into beginnings. If the record had one unifying flavor, it might be lemonade: tart and sweet, nostalgic and fresh. The singer-songwriter’s fourth album is a fearless exploration of heartbreak, healing, and the strange beauty of letting go. But rather than linger in grief, Dreamsicle is infused with warmth, wit, and hard-won optimism — a sonic balm for anyone learning to live with both joy and pain in the same breath.