Listen to Win: Maren Morris at Barbara B. Mann PAH
Maren Morris performs at Barbara B. Mann PAH at FSW on April 25, 2026! Maren Morris has always defied expectations — and on her new album Dreamsicle, she does it…
Maren Morris performs at Barbara B. Mann PAH at FSW on April 25, 2026!
Maren Morris has always defied expectations — and on her new album Dreamsicle, she does it again, with the kind of radical vulnerability that turns endings into beginnings. If the record had one unifying flavor, it might be lemonade: tart and sweet, nostalgic and fresh. The singer-songwriter’s fourth album is a fearless exploration of heartbreak, healing, and the strange beauty of letting go. But rather than linger in grief, Dreamsicle is infused with warmth, wit, and hard-won optimism — a sonic balm for anyone learning to live with both joy and pain in the same breath.
Listen to B1039 to win tickets to the show!
How to enter: Listen To Win
- Dates of contests: 11/10/2025 – 11/14/2025
- How winner is being selected: Caller 18
- When the winner is being selected: 6a-3p
- How many times a person can enter: 1
- Age of entrants: 18+
- How many winners are being selected: 5
- What the prize is: 2 tickets
- What the prize value is: $98
- Who is providing the prize: Barbara B. Mann PAH