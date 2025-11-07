Role Model Becomes People’s First Centerfold After Losing Reader Poll to Harry Styles

Singer-songwriter Role Model has snagged People magazine's first Sexiest Man Alive centerfold spot following his defeat in the publication's 2024 reader poll. Role Model — real name Tucker Pillsbury — posed for the feature on October 5 in Los Angeles.

"I feel amazing. It's incredible," he said to People. "I'm honored."

The centerfold shoot showed the performer wearing white socks and nothing else. He clutched a newspaper over his midsection while the headline screamed "Role Model Certified Sexy." He proceeded to hand out fliers with the headline in a parking lot, declaring his new status to anyone who'd take one.

Tucker Pillsbury launched an aggressive campaign last year to win Sexiest Musician in People's Sexiest Man Alive 2024 Readers' Choice Poll. He created merchandise. Rented billboards. Got Gracie Abrams to support him.

Harry Styles won anyway.

"My argument was always this. Obviously, Harry Styles is in the lead, just off the bat," said Role Model to People. "How cool would it have been to let the underdog win, me?"

Styles has a brand and sold-out shows, he added. "He doesn't need this. I needed it and it was taken from me."

The Cape Elizabeth, Maine native dropped his second album Kansas Anymore in July 2024. A deluxe version arrived in February 2025 with "Sally, When the Wine Runs Out," which went viral.

He wants to release another album by next fall. "I made it two years ago and I think I've grown now and I can write better songs than this. So I'm not worried," he told People.