Listen to Win: Comedian Hannah Berner at BBMann PAH

Hannah Berner coming to Barbara B. Mann PAH on November 29th at 7pm

Listen to B1039 to win tickets to the show!

Hannah Berner is a stand-up comedian and New York Times Best-Selling author known for her relatable humor and charismatic crowd work. She rose to prominence with her debut comedy special “We Ride at Dawn” which premiered at #2 on Netflix.

Berner hosts two hit podcasts, Giggly Squad alongside Paige DeSorbo and Berner Phone with Des Bishop, which have garnered over 100 million combined downloads. After a sold-out national tour, Berner and DeSorbo recently released their book “How to Giggle: A Guide to Taking Life Less Seriously” via Simon and Schuster which debuted at #2 on the New York Times Best Seller list.

Her video series, Han on the Street, has earned over 350 million views. In addition to her regular appearances in the New York comedy scene, Berner was included in Variety's 2024 "The New Power of New York" list, The Hollywood Reporter's 2024 "The Creator A-List" and Variety’s 2023 “Top 10 Comics to Watch". She is a Brooklyn native and resides in New York City with her cat Butter.

