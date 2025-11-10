Bidet of Reckoning: A Bathroom Revolution

No Way… A Bidet?! You know how they say everyone needs a bucket list? For some people, it’s climbing Mount Everest. For others, it’s skydiving, or maybe taking a trip to Paris, Rome, or Spain. Big adventures, right? But sometimes, the things that change your life aren’t the big flashy ones. They’re the little surprises that sneak up on you. That’s what happened to me. I found my “low-hanging fruit” moment… and it was in the bathroom.

Yeah, you heard me right. I tried a bidet for the first time.

Now, before you roll your eyes, let me explain. As a man, I take pride in my bathroom time. That’s the thinking throne. The man cave within the man cave. It’s sacred ground! But the day I discovered the magic of the bidet, I became a changed man. No joke, I felt like I’d been living in the Stone Age and suddenly discovered fire.

Bidet is the Way:

It happened while staying at an Airbnb. I’d heard of bidets before, but never used one. I was curious, maybe a little nervous, but when nature called, I figured, “Why not?” One button press later and whoosh! I had just introduced my backside to the future.

Sure, there’s a moment of surprise, like putting your rear end through a mini car wash, but once you get over that, oh buddy, it’s glorious. You feel cleaner, fresher, and honestly, kind of fancy. I get it now. Kings have thrones for a reason, and mine now comes with a rinse cycle.

Toilet paper shortage? Doesn’t bother me anymore. Wet wipes clogging your pipes? Not my problem. Having a bad day? You probably haven’t sat on a bidet today!

The second I got home, I hit up Amazon like a man on a mission. I didn’t just want one. I wanted one for every bathroom. Guests will thank me. Or at least, they’ll come out smiling and enlightened.