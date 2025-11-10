BLACKPINK Pushes Album Release to January 2026 as Fans Express Frustration Over Repeated Delays

YG Entertainment announced on Nov. 6 that BLACKPINK will drop their new album in January 2026. This marks another delay, after initial reports had pointed to a December release. The company said the album is still in its final stages.

"The album is in the final stages of completion. Once all preparations are completed, we will deliver the news through an official promotion announcement," a representative said, according to All Kpop. The source added that the group had already begun filming their comeback MV.

The January 2026 release will be the group's first full album in roughly four years. Born Pink, their latest studio album, was released in September 2022.

Fans reacted to the delay with frustration on social media platforms. Many pointed to the pattern of postponements, mentioning that the release window has shifted from May 2025 to January 2026.

"From may 2025 to january 2026 for an EP and a 3 year hiatus before this is INSANITY," wrote one fan on X.

Reddit users shared similar sentiments about the lack of concrete plans from the company. "Next announcement will be postponed until December 2028," one commenter joked, according to Koreaboo.

Despite the delay in dropping a full studio album, BLACKPINK has been busy. The Deadline World Tour kicked off this summer in Goyang, South Korea, and is set to wrap up in January 2026, though reports suggest possible extensions through next year. The group also put out the single "JUMP" in July 2025, and all four members have spent recent years working on solo projects while maintaining their group identity.

BLACKPINK has built a worldwide fanbase since their debut, becoming the first K-pop girl group to perform at Wembley Stadium. The group debuted in August 2016, catapulting Jennie, Jisoo, Rosé, and Lisa to worldwide fame.

The comeback will line up with the group's 10th anniversary celebrations in 2026. This timing adds significance to the release for longtime supporters.