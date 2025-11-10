This Saturday, the 2025 Lee County Heart Walk at FGCU brings our community together in Southwest Florida as part of a lifesaving initiative.

This morning on The WiLD Bunch, we were joined by Dr. Shawn Felton from FGCU. He is leading the charge as chair of the 2025 Lee County Heart Walk taking place this Saturday on the FGCU lawn. The Heart Walk takes place in over 220 cities across the country and not only is it a fundraiser, but an effort to fight against cardiovascular disease. In fact, heart disease is the leading cause of death in Lee County. Dr. Felton's hope is for at least one person in every household to know CPR. According to The American Heart Association, "9 out of 10 people who suffer cardiac arrest outside of the hospital die, but immediate CPR can double or even triple the chance of survival."

FGCU Steps Up To Save Lives In Southwest Florida

The goal for this Saturday's Lee County Heart Walk is for 4,000 people to come together to walk to save lives. The funds raised from this walk will go towards research, CPR education and training. And because walking is great for heart health, you'll be getting out and getting some exercise for yourself at the same time.

The event begins at 8am Saturday, November 15 on the FGCU Library Lawn and the 5k walk begins at 9am. There will also be live CPR demos so you can learn how to do CPR yourself or brush up on your skills to be a potential lifesaver.