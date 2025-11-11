For the Record: The 80s Are Back (and More Expensive)

Just for the record.. I’ve always been that dad who brags to his kid about how awesome it was growing up in the 80s and 90s. I tell my daughter all the time that we had it made. Saturday morning cartoons, playing outside until the streetlights came on, and hanging out with friends face-to-face, not FaceTime-to-FaceTime. We were kids before the Internet and kids when the Internet first showed up. We got the best of both worlds, and don’t even get me started on how amazing the music and movies were.

So naturally, I decided to share some of that magic with her. I showed her The Breakfast Club. And that’s when things went completely off the rails. Now her Christmas list looks like it was written in 1986. She wants an old-school telephone for her room, the kind with the long spiral cord you can twist around your finger while you talk to your friends. She wants a Rubik’s Cube. And most importantly, a record player.

Yep. My kid wants vinyl. Not a playlist, not an MP3, not even a cassette, but actual records. Her number one Christmas wish this year is a stack of 80s albums. And I get it. There’s something special about holding music in your hands, the way we used to. We had milk crates full of vinyl in the garage growing up. We’d pull them out, blow the dust off, and drop the needle like we were DJs.

The thing is, vinyl isn’t cheap anymore. I went to a few stores to pick up some records for her and wow. A new Sabrina Carpenter album costs forty-five bucks on vinyl. Forty-five! You can listen to her entire catalog on iTunes for less than your morning coffee. But my daughter doesn’t care. To her, this isn’t about convenience. It’s about the experience. It’s about something real.

Her generation streams everything, movies, shows, music, even memories. But when she puts a record on, it’s something she can touch. It’s old-school magic. Maybe that’s why vinyl’s making such a comeback, because in a world of instant everything, the slow spin of a record feels kind of perfect.