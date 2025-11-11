ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
LISTEN LIVE

For the Record: The 80s Are Back (and More Expensive)

Nothing says the 80s are back like paying forty-five bucks for music I already streamed ten times this morning.

Budman
A dad realizes the 80s are officially back in style when his daughter’s Christmas wish is a $45 Sabrina Carpenter vinyl record, proving nostalgia isn’t cheap.
Budman's iPhone

Just for the record.. I’ve always been that dad who brags to his kid about how awesome it was growing up in the 80s and 90s. I tell my daughter all the time that we had it made. Saturday morning cartoons, playing outside until the streetlights came on, and hanging out with friends face-to-face, not FaceTime-to-FaceTime. We were kids before the Internet and kids when the Internet first showed up. We got the best of both worlds, and don’t even get me started on how amazing the music and movies were.

So naturally, I decided to share some of that magic with her. I showed her The Breakfast Club. And that’s when things went completely off the rails. Now her Christmas list looks like it was written in 1986. She wants an old-school telephone for her room, the kind with the long spiral cord you can twist around your finger while you talk to your friends. She wants a Rubik’s Cube. And most importantly, a record player.

Yep. My kid wants vinyl. Not a playlist, not an MP3, not even a cassette, but actual records. Her number one Christmas wish this year is a stack of 80s albums. And I get it. There’s something special about holding music in your hands, the way we used to. We had milk crates full of vinyl in the garage growing up. We’d pull them out, blow the dust off, and drop the needle like we were DJs.

The thing is, vinyl isn’t cheap anymore. I went to a few stores to pick up some records for her and wow. A new Sabrina Carpenter album costs forty-five bucks on vinyl. Forty-five! You can listen to her entire catalog on iTunes for less than your morning coffee. But my daughter doesn’t care. To her, this isn’t about convenience. It’s about the experience. It’s about something real.

Her generation streams everything, movies, shows, music, even memories. But when she puts a record on, it’s something she can touch. It’s old-school magic. Maybe that’s why vinyl’s making such a comeback, because in a world of instant everything, the slow spin of a record feels kind of perfect.

So this Christmas, while she’s unwrapping her shiny new record player, I’ll be in the corner whispering to myself, “I should of held onto those darn cassettes.”

80's90'sChristmasNostalgiaRecordVinyl
BudmanWriter
Meet Budman, dynamic host of Marconi Award winning radio station WXKB's WiLD Bunch Morning Show, on B1039. Budman likes to write about funny news, a good Florida man story, stupid criminals or anything involving a superhero. Budman, a comic book and pop culture enthusiast, even named his daughter Kara Zor-El, after Supergirl. His only child is his true passion beyond the mic. Being a dad is his favorite role. Budman, a true family man, balances his love for radio with quality time spent with loved ones and his trusty dogs.
Related Stories
Whether hosting a small party or a huge event with 20-plus guests, everyone could use some ideas on how to make Thanksgiving stress free.
Human InterestMake Your Florida Thanksgiving Easier With These Simple TipsAnne Erickson
Goodnight Moon Suite
Human InterestWhimsical “Goodnight Moon Suite” Unveiled at Boston Hotel
Serena Williams (Left) and Kim Clijsters present their trophies after the WTA singles final during the Home Depot Championship
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: November 11Michael Garaventa
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect