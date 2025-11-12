Justin Timberlake and Sam Fox Plan $30 Million Music Venue in Downtown Austin Post Office

Justin Timberlake and restaurateur Sam Fox will transform a century-old Austin post office, located at 210 West Sixth Street, into The Twelve Thirty Club. Work is scheduled to begin in early 2026, with the doors set to open in late 2027.

The price tag? $30 million.

The 35,000-square-foot structure spans four floors and will house several distinct experiences within its walls. Forbes reports on plans for the club:

On the ground floor sits The Supper Club, an all-day eatery dishing out lunch, dinner, and weekend brunch while musicians perform.

A concealed staircase will descend into a basement speakeasy where DJs spin tracks and bartenders mix drinks.

On the second story, Honorary Member will operate as a private club for members who can step onto a terrace with views of the main stage below.

The top story will function as a versatile rental space for private gatherings of up to 120 guests.

Club co-founder Fox has operated eateries around Austin for more than 17 years. He spent over six years finalizing this deal.

"I've walked past this building for years, long before we opened the Nashville Twelve Thirty Club, always imagining what it could become," said Fox to Forbes. "It's been more than a six-year journey to get here, and this place has an incredible presence, like it's been waiting for the right moment and the right kind of energy."

The building was originally constructed between 1912 and 1914. It housed a U.S. Post Office and federal courthouse until the University of Texas acquired it during the 1960s. Fox says he plans to preserve the building's original architectural elements throughout.