The Queen of Christmas is spreading her sparkle, Mariah Carey’s Holiday Bar is coming to Miami.

Last week, on November 1, Mariah Carey made her annual "It's TIME!" announcement. And this year, it came with a few surprises. The announcement itself was also an ad for Sephora, with their recognizable bags and the mention of some makeup products.

And then we also learned that Mariah will be doing a new Christmas residency in Las Vegas. It will take place at Dolby Live at Park MGM later this month and early December. Plus, there will be pop-up Mariah Carey bars around the country. And it's extra exciting that one is coming to Miami.

Mariah Carey's Holiday Bar Is Coming To Miami

You can't get through a holiday season without hearing Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas is You", and why would you want to? It's iconic. And this year, you can celebrate the Queen of Christmas herself at Mariah Carey's Holiday Bar. They will be popping up in 4 cities around the country, and in Miami you'll be able to find it at Ray's Hometown Bar.

You'll enjoy a 90 minute experience that includes a welcome cocktail with tickets starting at $19.90 per person. According to the event website, there will be Mariah-inspired holiday decor, interactive photo ops and exclusive holiday merchandise. Much like kids write letters to Santa, you'll be able to write one to Mariah, all to the soundtrack of her Christmas songs. There are also brunch tickets with a menu that includes chicken & waffles, breakfast tacos, Caesar salad and more. Plus late night events where the bar turns into a holiday-themed nightclub.