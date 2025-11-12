This Day in Top 40 History: November 12

On Nov. 12, 1983, Lionel Richie reached No. 1 on the U.S. charts with his unique single, "All Night Long (All Night)." The Caribbean R&B genre-bender topped the charts for four consecutive weeks. It included lyrics in a foreign language, originally thought to be Swahili, but later, Richie revealed that the words were just gibberish. Keep reading for more top 40 music history from Nov. 12.