This Day in Top 40 History: November 12
On Nov. 12, 1983, Lionel Richie reached No. 1 on the U.S. charts with his unique single, “All Night Long (All Night).” The Caribbean R&B genre-bender topped the charts for…
On Nov. 12, 1983, Lionel Richie reached No. 1 on the U.S. charts with his unique single, "All Night Long (All Night)." The Caribbean R&B genre-bender topped the charts for four consecutive weeks. It included lyrics in a foreign language, originally thought to be Swahili, but later, Richie revealed that the words were just gibberish. Keep reading for more top 40 music history from Nov. 12.
Breakthrough Hits and Milestones
From 1966 to now, this date has seen hits that defined successive generations of music:
- 1966: The self-titled debut album from The Monkees topped the Billboard 200. It stayed in the top spot for 13 straight weeks.
- 1984: Madonna released her second studio album, Like A Virgin. It became her first No. 1 album on the Billboard 200, and in 2023, it was deemed culturally significant enough to be preserved by the Library of Congress.
- 1988: Kylie Minogue's cover of "The Loco-Motion" reached No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100. It was the third time this song had become a hit, with the 1962 and 1974 versions each making it to No. 1.
- 2010: Rihanna released her fourth album, Loud. Of the many singles from the album, "Only Girl (In the World)" and "What's My Name?" were both massive successes. The album debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 and remains one of Rihanna's best-loved bodies of work.
- 2011: "We Found Love" by Rihanna featuring Calvin Harris reached the top of the Billboard Hot 100. The song dominated the charts, remaining at the top for an impressive 10 weeks.
Cultural Milestones
Nov. 12 has witnessed a diverse range of cultural milestones:
- 1973: Queen embarked on their first tour as a band, playing 22 shows as the opener for Mott The Hoople. The shows took them across the U.K. until the tour concluded in mid-December.
- 2021: Britney Spears was released from a conservatorship that had allowed her father to manage her financial and personal affairs for over a decade. A judge terminated the conservatorship after Spears testified about abuse, mistreatment, and conflicts of interest in how the arrangement was managed.
Whether you're grooving to Lionel Richie or blasting classic Rihanna, you can thank Nov. 12 for giving us these iconic tracks.