If you love watching Christmas movies, this year you can turn your holiday movie marathon into $2500.

If you love watching Christmas movies, this year you can turn your holiday movie marathon into $2500.

It may only be mid-November, but the holiday cheer is in the air. The decor is out in stores and the lights are being hung. And pretty soon we'll be listening to Christmas music and watching holiday movies. Feels even more like the holiday season with this unexpected chill this week in Southwest Florida. Some people have an advent calendar to count down to Christmas, but maybe you'd like to do that with movies this year. To watch 25 movies in 25 days. And if you do, you can turn that countdown into cold, hard cash.

I love watching Christmas movies. I have to be honest that I'm not so much into the rom-com Hallmark movies. But I do love a good Christmas comedy. Christmas with the Kranks is one of my favorites, along with Home Alone (1 and 2), Elf, Christmas Vacation and Office Christmas Party. I should probably try to watch some new ones this year, as I usually just stick to the tried and true.

And if you plan on watching Christmas movies this year, a lot of them, then becoming the Chief of Cheer sounds like the perfect gig for you. CableTV.com has announced that once again this year, they'll be paying someone $2500 to watch 25 holiday movies in 25 days. And they'll make sure you're all set up. You'll get a signing bonus of free subscriptions to DIRECTV, Hulu, Disney+, and Hallmark+. Plus, every good movie marathon is made better with a comfy blanket, so you'll get one of those too.

Applications are open through December 4, so get them in now. You can find all the info and apply here

Marija is a morning show host on WXKB/B1039, midday host on WRXK/96KRock and night show host on WPBB/98.7 The Shark. She loves to write about food, travel, and things to do around the state of Florida.
