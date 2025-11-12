If you love watching Christmas movies, this year you can turn your holiday movie marathon into $2500.

It may only be mid-November, but the holiday cheer is in the air. The decor is out in stores and the lights are being hung. And pretty soon we'll be listening to Christmas music and watching holiday movies. Feels even more like the holiday season with this unexpected chill this week in Southwest Florida. Some people have an advent calendar to count down to Christmas, but maybe you'd like to do that with movies this year. To watch 25 movies in 25 days. And if you do, you can turn that countdown into cold, hard cash.

Turn Your Holiday Movie Marathon Into $2500

I love watching Christmas movies. I have to be honest that I'm not so much into the rom-com Hallmark movies. But I do love a good Christmas comedy. Christmas with the Kranks is one of my favorites, along with Home Alone (1 and 2), Elf, Christmas Vacation and Office Christmas Party. I should probably try to watch some new ones this year, as I usually just stick to the tried and true.

And if you plan on watching Christmas movies this year, a lot of them, then becoming the Chief of Cheer sounds like the perfect gig for you. CableTV.com has announced that once again this year, they'll be paying someone $2500 to watch 25 holiday movies in 25 days. And they'll make sure you're all set up. You'll get a signing bonus of free subscriptions to DIRECTV, Hulu, Disney+, and Hallmark+. Plus, every good movie marathon is made better with a comfy blanket, so you'll get one of those too.