Apple Unveils Its Most Ridiculous Product Yet Just In Time For Christmas

It just hit me earlier today that we're halfway through November already. With Thanksgiving just 2 weeks away, Christmas will be here before you know it. You may already be thinking about starting your Christmas shopping. And maybe on your list this year you have someone you just don't know what to get. I'm not sure that Apple's new product is something anyone needs, especially with its price tag. But it's a gift idea nonetheless. The Apple iPhone Pocket.

I've been a big fan of Apple ever since I got my first iPhone many many years ago. It's something I'll never switch from. And have since got the Apple Watch as well. But I'll tell you one thing I DON'T need from the brand is the Apple iPhone Pocket. So what is it? It's a piece of cloth that holds your phone. And the idea is that it's so you can safely carry your phone if you don't have pockets or want to carry a purse. And the price tag? $229. Well, that's for the big one. There is a smaller size for $150. And they do come in a variety of colors. Now, could this be useful at a sports game or a music festival where you don't want to carry a bag? Sure. But at that price my pockets work just fine. At first I thought, April Fool's? But no, this is a real product. And you know that because Apple makes it, they'll sell out.