ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
LISTEN LIVE

Apple Unveils Its Most Ridiculous Product Yet Just In Time For Christmas

I’m a fan of Apple, but even devotees of the brand have to admit that their new product is ridiculous and it’s coming out just in time for Christmas. It…

Marija
Apple Unveils Its Most Ridiculous Product Yet Just In Time For Christmas
courtesy of Apple

I'm a fan of Apple, but even devotees of the brand have to admit that their new product is ridiculous and it's coming out just in time for Christmas.

It just hit me earlier today that we're halfway through November already. With Thanksgiving just 2 weeks away, Christmas will be here before you know it. You may already be thinking about starting your Christmas shopping. And maybe on your list this year you have someone you just don't know what to get. I'm not sure that Apple's new product is something anyone needs, especially with its price tag. But it's a gift idea nonetheless. The Apple iPhone Pocket.

Apple Unveils Its Most Ridiculous Product Yet Just In Time For Christmas

I've been a big fan of Apple ever since I got my first iPhone many many years ago. It's something I'll never switch from. And have since got the Apple Watch as well. But I'll tell you one thing I DON'T need from the brand is the Apple iPhone Pocket. So what is it? It's a piece of cloth that holds your phone. And the idea is that it's so you can safely carry your phone if you don't have pockets or want to carry a purse. And the price tag? $229. Well, that's for the big one. There is a smaller size for $150. And they do come in a variety of colors. Now, could this be useful at a sports game or a music festival where you don't want to carry a bag? Sure. But at that price my pockets work just fine. At first I thought, April Fool's? But no, this is a real product. And you know that because Apple makes it, they'll sell out.

Apple Unveils Its Most Ridiculous Product Yet Just In Time For Christmas courtesy of Apple

You can find the Apple iPhone Pocket in select Apple stores and online starting tomorrow.

AppleChristmasiPhone
MarijaWriter
Marija is a morning show host on WXKB/B1039, midday host on WRXK/96KRock and night show host on WPBB/98.7 The Shark. She loves to write about food, travel, and things to do around the state of Florida.
Related Stories
Ferrara Cane Opener by BRACH-S
Human InterestBrach’s Unwraps a Sweet Solution: The First-Ever Candy Cane OpenerTim Staskiewicz
Coming home to my Christmas decorations reminded me that joy doesn’t need a calendar, just memories, Holiday sparkle, and the perfect excuse to start celebrating early.
Human InterestChristmas Decorations: It’s Never Too Early for JoyBudman
Garageflage
Human InterestNatural Light’s New “Garageflage” Lets You Literally Disappear Into Holiday PeaceTim Staskiewicz
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect