Publix Pirate: Florida Woman Arrested After Stealing $8k in Steaks and Seafood

You ever walk into Publix with big dreams but a tiny budget? Because that was me the other day. I walked in ready to be a responsible adult and maybe whip up a pot roast for the family. You know… something warm, comforting...

Then I get to the meat aisle, look at those prices, and suddenly I’m doing the mental math like a NASA scientist. A pot roast? At these prices? I’d have to sell a kidney on eBay just to afford the roast.

Meanwhile, and here’s the part that really fries my bacon, apparently criminals out here are eating at Publix like kings. No joke, I read that a 35-year-old woman from Hialeah got busted for stealing $8,364 worth of meat and seafood from a Publix down in Islamorada. Eight. Thousand. Dollars. Do you know how much steak that is? That’s a whole cow and half the ocean.

Her name’s Yirelys Dominguez, and according to NBC Miami, she didn’t just do it once at Publix. Oh no, she allegedly kept doing it. Multiple occasions! Using stolen credit cards too. Meanwhile, I’m over here eating Ramen noodles waiting for payday like a responsible taxpaying citizen.

Listen, there’s nothing wrong with Ramen. Daddy Budman has slurped that soup more times than I care to admit. And Publix boxed mac & cheese? Chef’s kiss. But if we’re being real, if I could eat like this woman was eating, steak, lobster, shrimp, probably scallops, maybe even the fancy salmon! Man, I’d be living my best life. But am I gonna rob a bank or commit seafood fraud? Absolutely not.

Because here’s the thing: these criminals think they’re slick. They think they’re outsmarting everyone. But Publix? They see you. Law enforcement? They see you. Even the self-checkout machine? Oh, that machine knows. You think you’re getting away with skipping that pack of gum or scanning the T-bone as a banana? They’re just letting you build up a nice little tab so it’s worth prosecuting later. Trust me… They’re waiting like a cat with a laser pointer.

At the end of the day, crime doesn’t pay. Sure, she was eating good from Publix for a while. But now? She’s gonna be dining on the same thing I eat the week before payday: Ramen.

Except hers comes with bars.

And let me tell you, that steak you buy with your own money? The one you saved for, budgeted for, dreamed about during your noodles-and-hot-dogs week? Oh, that steak tastes so much better.