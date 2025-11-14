ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
Chappell Roan Sets No-Yelling Rule on Red Carpet at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Melissa Lianne
Chappell Roan attends The Daily Front Row's Ninth Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards at The Beverly Hills Hotel on April 24, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.
Monica Schipper via Getty Images

Chappell Roan made something clear to photographers at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Nov. 8. 

No yelling. 

In a clip reposted on InMusic, a staff member warned the media before the pop star walked up: Yell at her, and she walks away. "Ok, Chappell's coming. No one yell at her or she will leave," the staff member said in the clip. Photographers listened. The singer posed for pictures without any problems.

The video spread quickly across social media and got people talking about what's acceptable when dealing with famous performers. 

This didn't come out of nowhere. At the 2024 MTV VMAs, a photographer yelled at the performer to "shut the f*** up" while she was speaking. She called him out right there, and the moment went viral.

Weeks later, at Olivia Rodrigo's GUTS premiere, another photographer shouted at her during an interview. She demanded an apology. She told him to "not do that to an artist again."

The singer has discussed how red-carpet situations make her feel. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, she talked about how that setting can be "horrifying." 

The incident highlights how performers are adapting their approach to dealing with media at public appearances — many artists now establish specific boundaries for their red carpet sessions, refusing to tolerate behavior they find disrespectful or aggressive. The viral moment has earned widespread support from fans and observers who see it as a statement about mutual respect during high-pressure events.

Chappell RoanInstagram
Melissa LianneWriter
