Christmas Town Is Officially Open At Busch Gardens

It’s happiest season of all and if you want to kickstart your holidays, Christmas Town is officially open at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay. Saturday night I was invited to media…

Marija
Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

It's happiest season of all and if you want to kickstart your holidays, Christmas Town is officially open at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay.

Saturday night I was invited to media night at Busch Gardens for the opening of Christmas Town. I've gone to most of the other festivals at the theme park, but this was my first time for Christmas. It was absolutely magical with millions of lights throughout the park and plenty to see, do, eat and drink.

One great thing about Christmas Town is that it's included in your park admission. All experiences are included as well, with other food and drinks to purchase if you choose. I have a few must-do's to enjoy while you're there.

First, you have to go and see Santa. Not only were we able to get a family photo taken with the big man himself, but I also got the scoop on Santa's favorite cookies (Snickerdoodle) and what HE wants for Christmas (a vacation).

Next, you can't see Santa without seeing the man that pulls his sleigh. And that's Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer! And he even has a few friends with him.

Another thing you have to carve out time for is Christmas on Ice. The ice skating shows at Busch Gardens are always great, but this one was my favorite. So fun and festive with with great costumes and music. And talk about the talent on the ice, they were incredible.

Between food and drinks on the festival walkway, the lights throughout the park and other shows like Elmo's Christmas Wish and Holiday Magic, there is so much to see and do. And fun for the whole family.

Loading TikTok...

Christmas Town runs through January 5. And right now, the Black Friday Sale is going on offering up to 55% off on tickets, fun cards and passes.

For more info and to purchase tickets, click here

